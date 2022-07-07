Dave’s Hot Chicken Plots Growth in South Carolina

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced has inked a franchise agreement with Kal Gullapalli to open locations throughout South Carolina, focusing on the greater Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Myrtle Beach areas.

“I’m thrilled to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to South Carolina. Nashville hot chicken is already delicious as it is, but Dave’s takes it to another level not found anywhere else in the category, and I think it will be a hit in the area,” says Gullapalli, who owns many of the Marco’s Pizza locations throughout South Carolina. “Not only is the food fantastic, but the leadership backing the brand is impeccable, and these appealing factors have set me up well for successful operations.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Ansel Bunch at (803) 744-6861 to review available space.

“Every time we make our entrance into a new state, we have to be conscious that we’re partnering with the right operator to make a great first impression. Kal is the perfect example of the operator we want to be first-to-market with,” says Shannon Swenson, Vice President of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m excited for him to bring our one-of-a-kind chicken concept to South Carolina and create legions of new Dave’s Hot Chicken fans.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 60 locations open in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 700 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.