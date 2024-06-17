Botrista, the beverage platform that enables restaurants to serve profitable trending beverages, announced Jim Bitticks, a seasoned restaurant leader, to its already impressive board of advisors.

Bitticks entered the industry at just 15 years old, starting from the ground up as a frontline employee. Through his expertise and dedication to operational excellence, Jim has made significant marks at CKE, Blaze Pizza, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, where he currently serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer. Bitticks played a pivotal role in the rapid expansion of Blaze Pizza and Dave’s Hot Chicken, driving franchise locations into the hundreds. Bitticks brings his expertise in scaling solutions across franchise networks to his advisory position at Botrista. He has led efforts to test and scale groundbreaking technologies that continue to shape the dining landscape, including AI-powered solutions and automated systems used to drive efficiency and profitability.

“I am thrilled to join the advisory board and contribute to Botrista’s continued success”, says Jim Bitticks, “The BotristaPro brings a real opportunity to restaurant owners who want to expand their beverage menu and streamline day-to-day operations with the support of automation. I’m looking forward to seeing fresh beverage categories and expanding into new sectors of the industry”.

Commenting on Jim Bitticks’ appointment to the advisory board, Jason Valentine, Chief Strategy Officer, expressed enthusiasm for the wealth of knowledge and industry acumen he brings to the table. “We’re excited to welcome Jim to Botrista’s advisory board. As a well-respected industry leader, his addition further solidifies our commitment to restaurant and tech leadership. Jim’s expertise and industry insight make him a key member on our board”.

Jim Bitticks’ appointment to Botrista’s advisory board underscores the company’s commitment to partnering with industry experts to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to food service operators. With Bitticks’ expertise complementing an already impressive board, Botrista is poised to revolutionize the beverage industry, empowering operators to thrive in an ever-evolving market.