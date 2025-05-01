Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast-growing, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, will officially open its 300th location on Friday, May 2, and marking nearly eight years to the day since the brand’s humble beginnings as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood. The new restaurant, located at 353 NW Burnside Rd. in Gresham, just outside of Portland, Oregon, is being opened by experienced multi-unit operator Alex Karcher of JCK Restaurants.

“Hitting the 300th location is a surreal milestone—it’s incredible to see how far this brand has come since our group opened one of the very first franchise locations,” said Karcher. “From day one, we knew Dave’s had something special with its bold, simple menu and a business model that’s built to scale. We’re proud to be part of the brand’s growth and excited to continue expanding across Oregon and Southwest Washington.”

Alex Karcher is a veteran multi-unit restaurant operator with a strong track record in overseeing high-performing locations across the Pacific Northwest. Based in Portland, Oregon, Karcher has a background in financial planning and years of leadership experience within the restaurant industry. He was among the first to recognize the potential of Dave’s Hot Chicken, opening one of the brand’s earliest franchised locations. Today, he leads the development of the brand across Oregon and Southwest Washington with a current agreement for 15 locations. Known for his hands-on approach, Karcher is deeply involved in training, operations, and strategic growth planning.

“This milestone is more than just a number—it’s a testament to the power of the brand and dedication of operators like Alex, along with our entire team who helped make this level of growth possible,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “From a parking lot pop-up in 2017 to 300 locations, this moment marks the beginning of an exciting new era of growth and recognition for the brand.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests across the nation with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, operating procedures, and assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.