Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced that it has signed a multi-unit agreement to open ten locations over the next five years across Pittsburgh. The ten-unit deal is with established entrepreneurs and business partners, Danny Costa, Michael Costa, and Jonathan Wise along with Raj Patel, who already owns seven Dave’s Hot Chickens across Chicago and Indiana.

The Costas and Wise, who own and operate 75 Dunkin’ locations in Pennsylvania and Maine, along with Patel, who owns and operates over 100 franchise locations with McAlister’s Deli and Dunkin’, are significant figures in the business ownership landscape. The team is highly focused on substantial growth with Dave’s and remains actively involved in the operations of every store they own.

“I’ve always believed in leading by example and ensuring that each location is effectively set up operationally to thrive,” said Danny Costa. “Our expansion into Pittsburgh marks another milestone in our ambitious growth trajectory. As soon as we met the corporate team, we knew we had to get involved with the concept. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to bring something truly unique to the local community.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests across the nation with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries. With Patel and Costa’s proven track record of success and dedication to quality, Pittsburgh residents can anticipate an exceptional dining experience at each new Dave’s Hot Chicken location.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing alongside Raj and Danny,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “With this expansion into Pittsburgh, we’re confident the local community will cherish the new spots as their hot chicken haven. We’re eager to see the success Raj and Danny experience in Pennsylvania.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, Dave’s Hot Chicken is on track to reach a milestone of 300 units open by the end of 2024 after rounding the 200-unit milestone in Q1. This growth trajectory underscores its status as one of the fastest-growing concepts, leveraging a franchise model that resonates deeply with investors and consumers alike. Since 2017, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 206 locations in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. With over 990 units signed to date; Dave’s is in pole position for another record-breaking year ahead.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and Mississippi.