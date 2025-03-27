Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast-growing, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, has signed a new agreement to bring 13 new locations to Central and Southwest Virginia, West Virginia, and Eastern Tennessee. Local owner-operator team, Anthony Carter, Mookie Golden, and Gordon Pannill will oversee the operations and day-to-day management of the new restaurants. They are joined by partners Anne Goldman, Davie Wick, and Al Graziano, who bring expertise in real estate and operational support.

“We are thrilled to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to our growing region,” said Carter. “As a local team, we understand the tastes and preferences of our communities, and we’re committed to providing an unforgettable dining experience. This brand is all about bold flavors, and we can’t wait to share that with our neighbors in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee.”

The group behind Dave’s Hot Chicken Appalachian expansion brings extensive experience in the food service industry. Golden, Pannill, and Carter currently own and operate 13 Jersey Mike’s locations across Virginia, while Graziano runs 10 in Massachusetts. Wick, who has managed independent restaurants in Southwestern Virginia, adds deep expertise in operations and guest experience. With a proven track record of scaling and managing multi-unit operations, the group is well-positioned to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to new markets, leveraging their combined strengths in operations, growth, and brand development.

“The opportunity to create something special, make a positive impact through food, and create job opportunities is a dream come true,” said Wick. “Having grown up in Northern Virginia, it feels full circle to return home as a local business owner. My goal has always been to change the lives of those around me, and this venture is exactly that. I’m proud to be working alongside an amazing team in this endeavor, and we look forward to the future growth and impact we’ll create together.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests across the nation with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries.

“Expanding into the Appalachian region with an experienced local team is a huge milestone for us,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Anthony, Mookie, Gordon, and their partners bring a deep understanding of the local market and an unmatched passion for great food and customer service. Their proven ability to scale operations and build strong community connections makes them the perfect fit to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to this area, and we can’t wait for new communities to experience our bold flavors and crave-worthy hot chicken.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, operating procedures, and assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.