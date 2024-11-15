Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced that it has inked a new agreement with CW Strong Restaurant Group to bring five units to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We’re thrilled to expand into Oklahoma and bring the bold flavors of Dave’s Hot Chicken to a new city,” said Brian Cassidy, CEO and President of CW Strong Restaurant Group. “Dave’s has quickly become a fan favorite in every market we’ve entered, and we see tremendous potential in Tulsa. Our focus is on delivering unmatched customer service to every location, and we’re confident that the community will embrace the energy and quality that sets the brand apart.”

Cassidy is spearheading this new development, leveraging 30 years of expertise in the franchise industry. Under his leadership, CW Strong Restaurant Group currently owns and operates 13 Dave’s Hot Chicken locations across Dallas and Austin, Texas, Northern California, and Reno, Nevada. The group has plans to open a total of 50 locations over the next few years, with the first Tulsa opening slated within the next year.

“The excitement for Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to build all across the nation,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We’re eager to debut in Tulsa with CW Strong Restaurant Group, a team of highly experienced operators who understand our unique culinary offerings and recognize the potential for growth in the market.”

As part of the deal, CW Strong Restaurant Group is aiming to build on Dave’s Hot Chicken’s momentum and continue its expansion in Tulsa and beyond. The concept thrives in various floor plans, with the team specifically seeking endcap locations with drive-thru infrastructure and a footprint of 2,000 to 2,600 square feet.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, Dave’s Hot Chicken is on track to reach a milestone of 275 units open by the end of 2024 after rounding the 200-unit milestone in Q1. This growth trajectory backs its status as one of the fastest-growing concepts, leveraging a franchise model that resonates deeply with investors and consumers alike. Since 2017, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has more than 218 open locations in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East, and an impressive 1,000 committed units in the development pipeline.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, operating procedures, and assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.