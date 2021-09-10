Dave’s Hot Chicken Signs Agreement to Open 12 Charlotte Locations

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Nick and Nicole Smith and Jordan Washburn to open 12 locations in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Nick is an established restaurant operator with an impressive portfolio within the franchising space,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I am excited to bring him aboard Dave’s and grow our presence throughout the Charlotte area.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,500 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Jonathan Britt with The Shopping Center Group at 704-906-6273 to review available space.

“The energy behind Dave’s Hot Chicken right now is contagious and, of course, the food has earned a cult-like following across the country, but those weren’t the only reasons I wanted to introduce the brand to the Charlotte community,” adds Smith. “The franchisee community behind the brand is so dedicated and passionate, and that was something we definitely wanted to be a part of. My experience with high-profile brands like Jersey Mike’s has prepared me and my team well for this new endeavor.”

An experienced restaurant operator, Smith brings a wealth of knowledge and multi-unit expertise to Charlotte and the surrounding areas. Prior to joining the brand, he owned and operated several prosperous franchises including Jersey Mike’s, Moe’s, Mama Fu’s Asian House and Monkey Joe’s.

“With the addition of Nick’s signed agreement to grow Dave’s Hot Chicken in Charlotte, we’re continuing to build momentum for the brand across throughout the southeastern United States.,” says Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Nick’s vast experience in the franchising industry makes him the perfect candidate to bring this concept to Charlotte.”

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has 21 locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 400 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.