Dave's Hot Chicken Signs Agreement to Open 15 Orlando-Based Units

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with multi-unit operators Scott Strahm and George Estep to open 15 locations in the Orlando area, specifically Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola and Brevard Counties. These will be the first Dave’s Hot Chicken locations to open in Florida. Strahm and Estep both bring decades of multi-unit operating experience of several different restaurant franchise brands with them to Dave’s Hot Chicken.

“I am thrilled to bring on such experienced operators like Scott and George to Dave’s Hot Chicken. Talented individuals like them are exactly who we want to grow the brand,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I can’t wait for the first Dave’s Hot Chicken to open in the Sunshine State.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,400 to 3,000 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Courtney Waldon at (765) 586-9491 to review available space. A lease for the first location has been signed at the Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando.

“As we were looking at other [quick-service restaurant] and Fast Casual concepts to expand our portfolio, we started seeing a lot about Dave’s Hot Chicken and their growth in news headlines. It piqued our interest, so we had to see what was so special about this brand,” says Strahm. “After doing our due diligence, we knew we couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to grow with such an exciting concept and started making plans to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to Orlando.”

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has 21 locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 400 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

“Florida, and specifically Orlando, is important for us in our nationwide growth, making it vital that we bring on a qualified operator to lead our entrance into the market,” says Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Scott and George hit all the marks that we’re looking for, and I anticipate great success for them.”