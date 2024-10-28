Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced that it has locked in a new franchise agreement led by business partners Deryl Pangelinan, Sean Varvello, Andrew Feghali and Lawrence Kourie. The group is known for being the first to franchise Dave’s Hot Chicken in 2020 and is now set to extend the brand’s fiery Nashville-style hot chicken across Arkansas and Springfield, Missouri with seven locations.

“Our journey with Dave’s Hot Chicken has been incredible, from being the first to expand the brand in San Diego, then into multiple states, now including Arkansas and Missouri,” said Varvello. “What makes Dave’s so special is the bold and fiery menu and the sense of community we build around each location. We’ve seen how our guests across the country embrace Dave’s unique dining experience, and we can’t wait to bring that same energy to the Midwest.”

With a shared vision for bringing Dave’s Hot Chicken to new markets, the original franchisee group secured a 12-unit development deal across San Diego County in 2020. Building on this momentum, they expanded their portfolio to include locations in Georgia, Nevada, Southern Arizona, and New Mexico. The opening of the brand’s first location in Georgia was further amplified by A-list investor Usher, who signed a multi-unit development deal in Atlanta alongside Feghali and Kourie. The group has since signed multi-unit development deals across Alabama, Florida, and Virginia, with their most recent goal to expand in Arkansas and Springfield, Missouri. Additionally, in recognition of their accomplishments, Feghali and Kourie were named Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association in 2023, solidifying their role as a driving force behind Dave’s Hot Chicken’s coast-to-coast expansion.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see Deryl, Sean, Andrew, and Lawrence lead the charge to build out locations in Arkansas and Springfield,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “They’ve consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational expertise, helping the growth of the brand in key markets across the country. By acquiring the market and spearheading this new development, they are key players in extending Dave’s Hot Chicken’s footprint in a way that aligns with our long-term growth strategy.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, Dave’s Hot Chicken is on track to reach a milestone of 275 units open by the end of 2024 after rounding the 200-unit milestone in Q1. This growth trajectory underscores its status as one of the fastest-growing concepts, leveraging a franchise model that resonates deeply with investors and consumers alike. Since 2017, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has more than 218 open locations in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East, and an impressive 1,000 committed units in the development pipeline.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.