Dave’s Hot Chicken Signs Deal to Open 10 Stores in Boston Area

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Bob Quinlan and Almerindo Graziano to open 10 locations throughout Middlesex County in the northwest area of Boston and the surrounding markets.

“I’m very excited to partner with such qualified operators like Bob and Al as we continue growing in the Boston area,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Their passion and experience will be driving factors behind the success of Dave’s Hot Chicken in New England.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,500 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Pat Gallagher at (617) 239-3645 to review available space.

“The hot chicken category has tremendous growth potential and is a logical choice as we seek to expand our portfolio. After doing our due diligence, Dave’s Hot Chicken was the clear front-runner,” says Quinlan. “The simplicity of the brand’s operations, along with the passionate and experienced leadership team, booming fan following and delicious food was extremely attractive and made the choice to invest a no-brainer.”

Quinlan and Graziano have been involved with another franchise brand for several years, bringing a wealth of multi-unit experience and qualifications with them.

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has 12 brick-and-mortar locations open in Southern California. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 400 units committed in less than nine months of announcing the franchise initiative.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.