Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fastest-growing Nashville-style hot chicken sensation from Los Angeles, is turning up the heat once again – this time in Wyoming. The brand announced a franchise agreement with Montana Chicken Company to develop three locations across the state, marking Dave’s Hot Chicken’s entry into the Cowboy State.

Montana Chicken Company, comprised of Benjamin Quinlan, brothers Wyatt and Luke Prime, and Al Graziano, is one of Dave’s Hot Chicken’s most dynamic ownership groups and among the youngest franchisees in the system. Known for their hands-on leadership and relentless drive, the team has been instrumental in fueling the brand’s growth throughout the Mountain West. Building on their momentum in Montana, the group will bring the concept to Cheyenne, Laramie, and Casper, further establishing Dave’s Hot Chicken’s footprint across the region.

“We’ve been fortunate to grow with Dave’s Hot Chicken from the very beginning, and expanding into Wyoming is a natural next step for our team,” said Benjamin Quinlan. “Our group is driven and passionate about building something special with this brand. We’ve seen firsthand how much people love Dave’s in Montana. It’s the hottest brand in the country, and we’re fired up to bring that same energy and bold flavor to new guests across Wyoming.”

Montana Chicken Company’s expansion into Wyoming follows significant progress in its original development territory of Montana, where the group continues to grow rapidly. Their Billings location is currently open, with Missoula slated to open in November 2025, followed by Great Falls. Additional restaurants are already being planned in Helena and Kalispell, bringing the group’s total to six Montana locations once complete.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests worldwide with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders, sliders, and bites with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese, and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries.

“Ben, Wyatt, Luke, and Al represent the next generation of Dave’s Hot Chicken operators,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m continually impressed by how involved this group is in the day-to-day operations. They’re in their restaurants, leading their teams, and making sure every guest has the kind of experience that defines our brand. That commitment is exactly what drives our growth, and we’re eager to see them bring that same focus to Wyoming.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, operating procedures, and assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.