QSR Automations, a global leader in kitchen automation and guest management services, announced its strategic partnership with Dave’s Hot Chicken. Since its start, Dave’s Hot Chicken has gone from scrappy, late-night pop-up to one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the nation. The collaboration will see Dave’s Hot Chicken implement QSR Automations’ ConnectSmart Kitchen across its rapidly expanding portfolio.

Following 100% sales growth in 2023, Dave’s Hot Chicken is on track to reach 275 open units by the end of 2024, with plans for 1,000 new locations in development globally. QSR Automations’ technology will play a crucial role in maintaining brand consistency, increasing productivity, enhancing food quality and improving guest experience as Dave’s Hot Chicken continues its explosive growth.

“Partnering with Dave’s Hot Chicken during this exciting phase of their expansion gives us an incredible opportunity to demonstrate the full capabilities of our ConnectSmart Kitchen solutions,” said Angela Leet, Chief Executive Officer of QSR Automations. “Our technology is specifically engineered to support fast-growing chains like Dave’s Hot Chicken in preserving their high standards of quality and service while scaling swiftly. We are confident that our innovation will play a pivotal role in their ongoing success.”

The implementation of ConnectSmart Kitchen will also support Dave’s Hot Chicken in streamlining operations with delivery service partners, a critical component in today’s restaurant landscape.

Leon Davoyan, Chief Technology Officer at Dave’s Hot Chicken, commented on the partnership: “As we continue our ambitious growth trajectory, we must have the right technology in place to support our operations. QSR Automations offers the scalability and reliability we need to maintain our brand’s high standards across hundreds of locations. This partnership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our expansion goals while ensuring consistent, high-quality experiences for our guests.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward for both companies, combining QSR Automations’ cutting-edge technology with Dave’s Hot Chicken’s commitment to excellence. As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, the collaboration between these two industry leaders is set to redefine operational efficiency and customer satisfaction on a global scale.