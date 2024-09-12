Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, has announced a signed agreement to expand into Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Adding a fiery option to one of the country’s busiest travel hubs, this venture marks Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first non-traditional development deal. The new restaurant is set to open early next year, providing visitors with a taste of Nashville-style hot chicken as they arrive or depart from Las Vegas.

Established airport concessions leader JV Ventures will lead this milestone project, spearheaded by Vice President, Leila Day, and JV’s Director of Airport Operations Mark Palmore. JV Ventures’ portfolio includes several well-known brands inside Harry Reid’s key locations, including Auntie Anne’s, Chili’s, Wolfgang Puck, Starbucks, and Dunkin’, all in partnership with HMS Host. The new Dave’s Hot Chicken location will be their latest addition, continuing a family legacy that began 28 years ago.

“The airport was looking for something different and unique, and I knew Dave’s Hot Chicken was the perfect fit with its simple yet flavorful menu that turns guests into fans every time,” said Day. “This concept is not only fun but also delivers on taste, and we’re thrilled to bring its vibrant experience to individuals passing through Las Vegas. It’s exciting to be a part of something that feels innovative and fresh, and I’m confident that our team, many of whom have been with us for over a decade, will make this a success.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests across the nation with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries. With Day’s proven track record of success and dedication to quality, Las Vegas can anticipate an exceptional dining experience at the new Dave’s Hot Chicken location.

“We recently shifted our focus to non-traditional development, and as we expand into the airport sector, we saw Harry Reid International Airport as a natural fit,” said Carolyne Canady, CDO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Leila’s background in airport dining and her dedication to delivering new energy makes her the perfect partner for our inaugural airport expansion. We’re eager to find more expert operators, like Leila, who share our vision and are interested in bringing Nashville-style hot chicken to prime locations around the world.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, Dave’s Hot Chicken is on track to reach a milestone of 260 units open by the end of 2024 after rounding the 200-unit milestone in Q1. This growth trajectory underscores its status as one of the fastest-growing concepts, leveraging a franchise model that resonates deeply with investors and consumers alike. Since 2017, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has more than 218 open locations in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East, and an impressive 1,000 committed units in the development pipeline.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and Mississippi.