Dazbog Coffee Company Projects Strong Growth in 2023

Dazbog Coffee Company – Colorado’s largest independent coffee roaster and purveyor – is forecasting strong growth for 2023 with the opening of six new coffee shops.

Dazbog also recently launched a brand-new product line - Revivers, a delicious assortment of eight plant-based energy drinks. Available iced or frozen, Revivers flavors include Pink Dragon, a sweet dragon fruit taste with subtle strawberry notes, and Blue Crave, a tart raspberry blend.

Located adjacent to the Sprouts Farmer’s Market at 56th Avenue and Tower Road, the newest Denver Dazbog store is now open, offering both drive-thru and walk-up services with a full line-up of artisan coffee and tea beverages along with locally sourced baked goods and snacks.

Construction is currently underway on two additional Dazbog coffee shops at Denver International Airport’s Concourse A and Concourse B. The company plans to open two more metro Denver locations later this year – one in Aurora and one in Lakewood, along with a store in Loveland.

“There is definitely amped up demand for our brand and we are in a high-growth mode,” says Leonid Yuffa, Co-Founder, President & Chief Operating Officer of Dazbog. “We are actively looking at real estate for additional stores both in Colorado and out-of-state and are growing our sales team as Dazbog’s wholesale and retail business continues to expand.”

Recently signed Dazbog wholesale clients include Loveland Ski Area, the Magnolia Hotel in downtown Denver and the ViewHouse restaurant group, which is now pouring Dazbog Coffee at all four of its Colorado locations.

Dazbog Coffee is the realization of the American dream by two immigrants from the former Soviet Union - Anatoly and Leonid Yuffa. The Yuffa family fled Leningrad in 1979 to escape the oppressive Russian government and to embark on a better life of democracy and opportunity here in the United States.

The Yuffa brothers created Dazbog Coffee in 1996 with the aspiration of using only the highest quality Arabica beans from boutique coffee estates around the world. Today, Dazbog is widely recognized for offering premium, bold coffee in its 20+ coffee shops across Colorado & Wyoming.

Dazbog Coffee can be found in top grocery chains in the Rocky Mountain region, including Kroger (King Soopers & City Market), Whole Foods, Natural Grocers and Target, along with many independent retailers. Dazbog Coffee also distributes its products at wholesale pricing for food service and office customers, with equipment loan packages and barista training available.

Dazbog continues to support the citizens of Ukraine by raising funds for the relief efforts being led by International Committee of the Red Cross. The company is donating $3 from every online purchase of a bag of Svoboda coffee directly to the ICRC.