D.C. Burger Brand Eat Brgz to Open Second Store in Chinatown

Eat Brgz, a D.C. burger concept featuring the first truly custom, made-to-order burger, will to open its second location in Chinatown (704 Seventh St. NW) on Monday, May 9.

Founder and CEO Brandon Gaynor has elevated an American classic by mixing fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold spices directly into each burger patty, which are served on either a fresh- baked potato or cauliflower bun (GF) — or as a salad bowl. All burgers are topped with one of seven Eat Brgz specialty house-made sauces.

The menu at Eat Brgz’s new location will feature a starting line-up of six deliciously unique burgers including the all-American Basic Brg (applewood bacon, red onion, pickles, aged cheddar and basic seasoning), the Buffalo Chicken (blue cheese, scallions, celery, carrots, buffalo seasoning) and the Memphis BBQ (sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, aged cheddar and BBQ seasoning). For those with adventure-seeking palates, rounding out the signature offerings are globally inspired favorites such as the Mexico City (chorizo, red onions, bell pepper medley, jalapenos, oaxaca cheese and taco seasoning), the Italian (Italian sausage, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, chopped garlic and pesto) and the Greek (feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, sundried tomatoes and Greek seasoning). As always, diners are encouraged to customize their Eat Brgz creations—guests can choose up to four toppings to be mixed into their burgers.

The new location, just steps away from Capital One Arena, will feature a 25 foot bar and signature cocktail program designed by Eat Brgz new bar manager Devlin Barry-Hoke (Pearl Dive, Maydan, Momofuku). A rotating list of draft cocktails ($12 each) will include Barry-Hoke’s inspired spin on classics like the Old Fashioned, espresso martini, rum punch and elderflower spritz. The bar will also serve Eat Brgz favorites including The Second Ward (vodka, lemon, mint, aloe) and Summertime Sadness (mezcal, watermelon, lemon, campari). The bar will feature a weekday happy hour with $9 draft cocktails, $7 wine and $6 draft beer; every Friday from 12 to 5pm, Eat Brgz will sling $5 martinis.

Orders can be made on-site via a kiosk or in advance online or by texting (202) 450-5074. Eat Brgz will be open from 11 to 10pm daily, with late night hours starting this summer.