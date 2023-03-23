Debbie Valenta Appointed President of Howdy Wholesale

Howdy Homemade announce Debbie Valenta as President of Howdy Wholesale. With eight locations throughout Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Louisiana and Indiana, the brand has plans to expand nationally.

In her new role as President of Howdy Wholesale, Valenta will provide essential support while growing scoop shop and grocery store presence nationally, as well as ensuring the Howdy Homemade brand maintains its core values and mission; to create a space for teens and adults with disabilities to find meaningful employment.

Valenta is an energetic and enthusiastic sales manager with over 30 years of experience in retail, mass merchandise, and warehouse club channels. Her experience is multi-faceted and includes innovative product launches and private label development with many household brands at Wal-Mart, Target, Costco, Kroger and Safeway.

“I am humbled and honored to accept this role as President of Howdy Wholesale”, said Valenta. “I thoroughly believe in our brand, and can’t wait to bring Howdy Homemade’s mission and delicious ice cream to hundreds of grocery stores across the country.”

Howdy Homemade currently has eight locations across the United States in Texas, North Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana and Indiana, with plans to expand its reach in the coming years. Howdy Homemade’s delicious ice cream is also currently available in pints across 124 HEB locations and is soon to expand into Sam’s and beyond in thousands of additional grocery stores.

With its commitment to providing employment opportunities for people with special needs, Howdy Homemade is changing lives, one scoop of ice cream at a time.