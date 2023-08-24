Del Taco Adds Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket to the Menu

Del Taco announced the introduction of its new Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket: three items filled with 16-hour pit-smoked pulled beef brisket and smoky honey chipotle BBQ sauce. Starting August 24, Del Taco guests can order the Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla, Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito, and Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries for a limited time at locations nationwide.

"Our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise includes providing our guests with elevating experiences,” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our low and slow pit-smoked brisket brings the smoke, and the honey chipotle BBQ sauce brings the sweet to menu items that deliver another dimension of flavor in fast food. Add some of our NEW Funnel Cake Fries to any of our Brisket items and you have backyard BBQ flavor party to go.”

Del Taco’s three NEW Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket items include:

Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla ($6.49): A freshly grilled tortilla filled with 16-hour pit-smoked pulled beef brisket, smoky honey chipotle BBQ sauce, and melted fresh house-grated cheddar cheese.

Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito ($8.99): Del's popular Epic Burrito with a BBQ twist! An oversized flour tortilla loaded with 16-hour pit-smoked pulled beef brisket, smoky honey chipotle BBQ sauce, Crinkle Cut Fries, crispy bacon, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and cool sour cream.

Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries ($6.99): Del's fan-favorite Crinkle Cut Fries covered in smoky honey chipotle BBQ sauce, 16-hour pit-smoked pulled beef brisket, creamy ranch sauce, crispy bacon, and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese.



In addition to the NEW Brisket items, Del Taco is bringing back its fan-favorite Funnel Cake Fries.

Funnel Cake Fries ($1.99): A twist on a classic, fan-fave fair food, these delicious Funnel Cake Fries are fried until golden brown and crispy then dusted with powdered sugar.



To celebrate the launch of Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket, Del Taco hosted local media and creators for a private tasting party in the backyard beer garden themed brewery and cider house at Benny Boy Brewing in Los Angeles on August 17. Guests enjoyed a preview of the NEW Brisket items with a live performance from Raquel Lily & buko boys, beer pints straight from the tank, cider from the barrel, and refreshing bottles of Dr Pepper® the perfect soda for any BBQ party.

Del Taco fans interested in trying the new items can also enjoy FREE Delivery with $20 minimum purchase now through September 30 when they sign up for the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app.