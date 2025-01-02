Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant, continues to bring value to their guests with the addition of two irresistible burritos to the Del’s Real Deal$ menu. Del Taco is also launching Del’s Bundles, curated combinations of Del’s Real Deals items perfect for individuals and small groups. Plus, the exciting fan fave Poppers drinks are back and now available in a new flavor combination everyone is sure to love!

The Del’s Real Deal$ menu is already a long list of some of Del’s most popular menu items available at unbeatable prices. But adding to the mix, these two new burritos bring even more freshness and flavor to Del Taco’s already impressive value menu. Made with fresh ingredients like slow-cooked beans made from scratch and freshly grilled, marinated chicken:

Bean, Rice and Cheese Burrito : Loaded with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.



: Loaded with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Chipotle Chicken Burrito: Loaded with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, chipotle sauce, and cool sour cream, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

“Del Taco has always been committed to delivering bold flavors and exceptional value, and the addition of our two new burritos to our Del’s Real Deal$ menu and Del’s Bundles continue that tradition at an unbeatable price.” said Del Taco President, Tom Rose. “Not to mention, our new Dragon Fruit Blueberry Poppers beverages are packed with flavor too. Juicy dragon fruit and a burst of blueberry flavor, a combination that will have Guests coming back for more.”

PLUS, Del Taco is introducing three value-packed options designed to deliver extra savings while hitting those taco cravings head on. The NEW Del’s Bundles are perfect for individuals, small groups or families. The Bundles feature popular Del’s Real Deal$ menu items:

Del’s BIG Bundle: Feeds 1-2 people for just $10, this Bundle includes a new Chipotle Chicken Burrito, a new Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito, a Snack Taco, a Mini Cheddar Quesadilla and an order of Snack-sized Chips & House-made Guac.



Feeds 1-2 people for just $10, this Bundle includes a new Chipotle Chicken Burrito, a new Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito, a Snack Taco, a Mini Cheddar Quesadilla and an order of Snack-sized Chips & House-made Guac. Del’s BIGGER Bundle: Feeds 2-3 people for just $15. Get a bit bigger with two new Chipotle Chicken Burritos, two Mini Cheddar Quesadillas, two Snack Tacos, one order of 3 Layer Queso Nachos and one order of Snack-sized Chips & House-made Guac.



Feeds 2-3 people for just $15. Get a bit bigger with two new Chipotle Chicken Burritos, two Mini Cheddar Quesadillas, two Snack Tacos, one order of 3 Layer Queso Nachos and one order of Snack-sized Chips & House-made Guac. Del’s MEGA Bundle: Feeds 3-5 people for just $20. The MEGA Bundle packs two Chipotle Chicken Burritos, two Snack Tacos, two orders of Mini Cinnamon Churros, one NEW Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito, one Mini Cheddar Quesadilla, one order of 3 Layer Queso Nachos and one order of Snack-sized Chips & House-made Guac.

And since every order deserves a delicious beverage, Del Taco is also rolling out a new line up of Poppers beverages! The new Dragon Fruit Blueberry Poppers is a trio of refreshing drinks including Sprite, lemonade and a creamy shake!