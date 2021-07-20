Del Taco Announces Franchise Partnership with Consolidated Taco Holdings

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant by number of units, announced its new franchise partnership with Consolidated Taco Holdings (CTH) – a sister company to Consolidated Burger Holdings. Continuing its expansion throughout Florida, where Del Taco has recently seen an influx of growth and development, the deal is expected to bring 12 new Del Taco locations to Florida’s Panhandle.

“We’ve been in the burger franchise business for quite some time and are more than excited to partner with Del Taco to add a Mexican restaurant to our portfolio,” says Ed Stutz, CEO of CTH. “When choosing new brands to add to our portfolio, we go through a rigorous exercise to ensure we’re very aligned with their vision. We believe Del Taco checks all the boxes to include a strong leadership team, a compelling brand identity, a highly distinctive value proposition, and strong unit level economics. We are really looking forward to partnering with the Del Taco team on the nationwide expansion by bringing the concept to Panhandle of Florida and beyond.”

Stutz, an Army veteran, has been in the restaurant industry since 2002, previously serving as North Division Vice President for Arby’s Restaurant Group where he oversaw nearly 800 locations in the U.S. and Canada. In his role as CEO of CTH and CBH, Stutz has become well-versed in strategic business planning, team alignment, change management and new unit and revenue growth. CBH is an emerging restaurant conglomerate that has proven its success in owning and operating more than 60 Burger King locations throughout Georgia and Florida.

“This new multi-unit plan to expand throughout Florida propels us forward in realizing our vision for significant brand growth led by franchisees in the Southeast region of the U.S.,” says Jeff Little, Senior Vice President of Development. “Our goal is to continue to partner with successful franchise organizations like CTH who are aligned with Del Taco’s commitment to bringing the brand to life by combining great real estate with operational excellence. The CTH team has a phenomenal track record of success in this region and is an ideal partner to continue growing Del Taco’s presence and reputation throughout Florida.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.