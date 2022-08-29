Del Taco Begins New Brand Journey with Epic Tortas Platform

Del Taco is launching a multi-faceted brand initiative under the umbrella of Del Taco Better Mex. Del Taco Better Mex leverages the brand’s team-based entrepreneurial culture, focused on a relentless desire to be better in all aspects of the brand experience, both internally and externally. The first menu initiative to support this journey is the new Epic Tortas platform. Epic Tortas offer three hot and savory Mexican-Style sandwiches on a freshly toasted 7” roll including crispy chicken with house-made guacamole, freshly grilled chicken BLT with house-made pico de gallo and freshly grilled carne asada steak with Del Taco’s signature Queso Blanco. The sandwiches launch nationwide on Sept. 1, and Del Yeah! Rewards members can get early access to the menu item on August 31, exclusively by ordering through the app or online.

To call additional attention to Del Taco’s new Epic Tortas, the brand will change its name to “Del Torta” this week to demonstrate its commitment to the sandwich category. In addition to switching to “Del Torta” on all of its social media platforms and website, Del is re-branding one of its first Fresh Flex style remodeled locations in Lakewood, Calif., by changing all of its signage to Del Torta. For guests nationwide wanting to experience the “tortally” delicious new Epic Tortas, the brand will have free Delivery every weekend in September on orders placed through the Del Yeah! Rewards app or on deltaco.com. Del will also be manifesting positive energy for fans easing into the third Mercury in Retrograde this year with two Epic Tortas for just $10 for Del Yeah! Rewards members starting September 9 through October 2.

“An innovative new menu platform like Epic Tortas that provides our guests high quality items they can’t get at our major competitors, and steals meal occasions from the $26 billion sub sandwich category, was the perfect combination to begin to show what Del Taco Better Mex is all about,” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s chief marketing officer. “That’s why we wanted to provide wider access to order the new Epic Tortas with free delivery every weekend in September which also coincides with the return of college and professional football viewing when guests are looking for high quality entrees to enjoy with friends and family in their homes.”

Like all Del menu items, the new Epic Tortas are made to order with high-quality ingredients including freshly grilled chicken, freshly grilled carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, house-grated cheddar cheese without anti-caking agents, and house-made pico de gallo.