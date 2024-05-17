Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant, is bringing back a variety of fan favorites to celebrate summer! For a limited time, savory shredded beef birria is back by popular demand with ramen, street tacos, a quesadilla, and the new Birria Grilled Combo Burrito – all of these served with a warm, flavorful consomé. And after years of relentless requests to bring back the wildly popular Nacho Cheese, Del Taco is treating their fans to their famous Macho Nachos and Nacho Cheese Fries served with Del’s nostalgic Nacho Cheese sauce to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

“It’s not every day we get to celebrate such a monumental anniversary, and what better way to honor the fans than bringing back one of the most popular retired items – Nacho Cheese,” says Sarah McAloon, Chief Administrative Officer at Del Taco. “We had to go big with the festivities, so we are also bringing back our popular Shredded Beef Birria and Funnel Cake Fries while staying true to our Del Taco Better Mex promise to offer bold, fresh flavors at affordable prices.”

Originally having debuted last fall, Del Taco’s Birria menu items sold out in restaurants across the nation as fans fell in love with the unique Mexican street food experience. Braised for several hours with traditional spices and chile peppers, the shredded beef lineup includes:

2 SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA TACOS + CONSOMÉ DIP: These tacos start with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, melted between two fresh grilled corn tortillas, filled with tender and savory shredded beef birria, topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with two fresh-cut lime wedges and a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA QUESADILLA + CONSOMÉ DIP: Savory shredded beef birria, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and tangy green sauce folded into a flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection. Served with a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA RAMEN: A hearty serving of our signature beef broth consomé with fresh wavy ramen noodles, tender and savory shredded beef birria topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro, and a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA GRILLED COMBO BURRITO + CONSOMÉ DIP: Tender and savory shredded beef birria, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, tangy green sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection.

For years, Del fans have asked for the return of our famous Nacho Cheese. Now, it’s time to get it while it’s hot with the following nacho cheese items:

MACHO NACHOS: Fresh house-made tortilla chips loaded with nacho cheese, choice of seasoned beef, freshly grilled, marinated chicken or carne asada steak, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, topped with cool sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños.

NACHO CHEESE FRIES: Famous Crinkle Cut Fries topped with nacho cheese, and sliced jalapeños.

CHIPS & NACHO CHEESE: Nacho cheese served with fresh house-made tortilla chips.

Starting May 16, Del Yeah! Rewards members can get a free Snack-Sized Chips & Nacho Cheese with $3 purchase for one week only.

Also returning is Del Taco’s twist on a classic fair food. The wildly popular Funnel Cake Fries are delicately fried until golden brown and crispy then dusted with powdered sugar.