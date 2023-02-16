Del Taco Brings Back Crispy Jumbo Shrimp

Del Taco is bringing back Crispy Jumbo Shrimp to delight seafood lovers from coast to coast. Starting February 16, an array of new menu items from tacos and stuffed quesadilla tacos to fries will feature a bold, new Buttery Garlic Parmesan flavor option.

“Our guests look forward to the return of our Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos every year, and this year we’re delivering our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise with our new smooth and savory Buttery Garlic Parmesan sauce in addition to our classic Baja style secret sauce,” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. "The sauce is so good, we also decided to create two special recipe Buttery Garlic Parmesan fries with our famous Crinkle Cut fries, as well as, give guests the opportunity to use it as a side dipping sauce to customize any menu item.”

The full list of new Buttery Garlic Parmesan sauce menu items includes:

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco: Crispy jumbo shrimp, buttery garlic parmesan sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and fresh house-made pico de gallo are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Quesadilla Jumbo Shrimp Taco: A seafood and cheese lover’s dream! This hearty taco includes fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with crispy jumbo shrimp. It’s topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, buttery garlic parmesan sauce, fresh house-made pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Fries: Del’s popular Crinkle Cut Fries are topped with buttery garlic parmesan sauce and chopped cilantro.

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Carne Asada Fries: Crinkle Cut Fries topped with freshly grilled carne asada, buttery garlic parmesan sauce and chopped cilantro.

NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Dipping Sauce: For those times when you just need extra dipping sauce, no questions asked!

Returning seafood fan-favorites like the Original Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco, Stuffed Quesadilla and Burrito are available for a limited time as well:

Original Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco: Crispy jumbo shrimp, savory secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, and pico de gallo are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Original Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed Quesadilla Taco: Freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco is grilled between two flour tortillas and filled with crispy jumbo shrimp. The taco is topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito: Crispy jumbo shrimp, cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, and pico de gallo are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Can’t make up your mind? Try a bit of everything before the offer is gone with two for $6 Mix & Match Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and two for $7 Mix & Match Stuffed Quesadilla Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos.