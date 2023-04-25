Del Taco Brings Fresh Flex Location to Morrow, Georgia

Del Taco announced the opening of its newest location in the Atlanta Metro area at 6705 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, GA 30260. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-unit deal with franchisee veteran Mac Kamara of MK Energy, LLC, and will serve as the 21st Del Taco location in the Georgia market.

The new Morrow restaurant is a “Fresh Flex” location which represents a bold, visual expression of the brand’s “fresh” values and features a refreshed aesthetic and color palette. The new design includes large open windows that allow guests to view the working kitchens. Additionally, the Morrow restaurant has a dual drive-thru to provide a convenient, streamlined experience for guests as well as on-site lockers to enable third-party delivery partners to securely pick up their orders.

“It’s a great source of pride to unveil one of Del Taco’s first Fresh Flex restaurants here in Morrow. The residents of the greater Atlanta area know Del Taco well and we know they will appreciate the new design that enhances the guest experience by doubling down on efficiency and promoting ease of to-go meals,” says Mac Kamara. Kamara is a seasoned Del Taco franchisee partner with nearly 20 years of experience in the food industry and has served as owner and operator of BP and Subway locations.

The Morrow location will uphold Del Taco’s Better Mex promise of serving guests fresh, signature Mexican favorites at a great value. Diners can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. In an effort to beat rising inflation costs, the company also delivers the largest value menu in the industry with the “20 Under $2” Menu featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and beverages.