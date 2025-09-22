Del Taco is bringing its fresh, craveable menu to Kernersville with the opening of a new location at 1551 Union Cross Rd. This marks Del Taco’s first restaurant in the Triad market and its second in North Carolina, fueling the brand’s growth across the state.

The Kernersville restaurant expands Del Taco’s presence in the region, introducing local guests to the brand’s signature tacos, burritos, quesadillas, burgers, fries and freshly prepared favorites made with quality ingredients delivering on the bold Ameri-Mex flavors that Del Taco is known for. The location is the first for local franchise owner Alex McCourt of DKernersville LLC, alongside owners Paresh Patel and Dawn Headen, who are bringing the brand’s fast-casual appeal to new North Carolina communities.

“We are excited to introduce Kernersville and the Triad to Del Taco with our first location,” said McCourt. “As the brand continues to expand across North Carolina, we look forward to serving guests a unique mix of fresh Mexican-inspired flavors and American classics, all at an unbeatable value.”

The Kernersville Del Taco will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can enjoy the convenience of the drive-thru, dine inside the lobby or relax on the outdoor patio.

For those interested in joining the Kernersville Del Taco team, positions are listed at deltaco.com/careers.