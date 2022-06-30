Del Taco Continues to Expand Across Southeastern U.S

Del Taco announced its newest multi-unit deal as the brand continues to add new locations across the Southeastern U.S. This partnership with experienced franchisees Brandon Jones and Tyrone Smith covers Tuscaloosa, AL and for the first time in the brand’s history, Del Taco will be entering the state of Mississippi.

“Tyrone and I have over four decades of experience operating in the [quick-service restaurant] franchise space and have great success in making sure the brands we work with grow within the Mississippi and Alabama markets,” says Jones. “This area has been in need of a superior Mexican [quick-service restaurant] brand and we strongly believe Del Taco will be a big hit, especially under our guidance and ownership.”

Combined, Jones and Smith have nearly 45 years of experience owning and operating restaurants, currently owning and operating both Sonics and McAlister’s Delis in the region.

“Brandon and Tyrone capture everything we look for in a franchise partner. They are committed to their community and place a strong focus on people and operations, which translates directly into successful growth in the brands they work with, which aligns perfectly with Del Taco’s culture,” says Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “We look forward to continuing to bring fresh quality Mexican food to the residents of Alabama and for the first time, to the state of Mississippi in partnership with our newest franchisees.”

Del Taco’s unique quick-service-plus positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.