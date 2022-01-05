Del Taco Expands Value Offerings with '20 Under $2' Menu

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant, expands its value offerings with the new “20 Under $2” menu. It’s the largest value menu of any QSR+ brand, packed with craveable options including tacos, burritos, nachos, snacks, treats, drinks, and shakes.

“While other brands are getting rid of their value menus, we are expanding ours to bring our guests a wider variety of items and flavors including our Crispy Chicken Tacos and Chicken Tacos Del Carbon packed with or without our fresh house-made guacamole,” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We know our guests are concerned about rising gasoline prices and overall inflation, and that’s why we think this is the right menu at the right time. The Del Taco 20 Under $2 Menu has variety, freshness, flavor and quality at affordable prices you can’t find anywhere else.”

All of Del’s menu items are prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with high-quality ingredients such as freshly grilled chicken, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco. The new value menu also introduces new value menu items including:

New Chicken Taco Del Carbon Guac’d Up: A classic chicken street taco Guac’d Up with Del’s fresh guacamole in a soft corn tortilla.

New Chipotle Crispy Chicken Taco: Del's popular Crispy Chicken Taco now available with smoky, delicious Chipotle sauce.

New Crispy Chicken Tacos Guac'd Up: Del's Crispy Chicken Tacos available in Ranch, Chipotle, or Habanero varieties and Guac'd up with fresh, house-made guac.

New Snack Queso Quesadilla: A delicious and quick snack-sized quesadilla made with creamy Del's signature, award winning Queso Blanco and rich, shredded cheddar cheese folded inside a warm flour tortilla.

New Strawberry Sprite: A thirst-quenching beverage made with the combo of real strawberries and Sprite.

Strawberry Lemonade: A fan favorite beverage made with real strawberries and Minute Maid ZeroSugar Lemonade or Sprite.

Mini Shakes: Mini-sized portion of our rich and creamy hand-blended shake with choice of classic vanilla, sweet chocolate, or real strawberry.

In addition to the new value menu, Del Taco is also launching new items including new Stuffed Quesadilla Breakfast Tacos and two new Mint Shakes: