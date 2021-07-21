Del Taco Introduces Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos

Del Taco Restaurants is serving up one Del of a breakfast lineup with three NEW Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos, making the chain one of the only quick-service concepts to offer breakfast tacos on its A.M. menu. Since two cheeses are always better than one, the new tacos feature both freshly grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco for the perfect combination of flavors.

Del Taco’s new Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos are bringing more flavor, more value and most importantly, more cheese to the breakfast category

$1 Egg & Cheese – Fluffy scrambled eggs with a blend of freshly grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco all folded in a warm flour tortilla.

$1.39 Hashbrowns & Beef – This taco has Del Taco’s classic Hashbrown Sticks, seasoned beef, freshly grated cheddar cheese, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and scrambled eggs folded in a warm flour tortilla.

$1.69 Hashbrowns & Bacon – This taco has crispy bacon, Del Taco’s classic Hashbrown Sticks, freshly grated cheddar cheese, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and scrambled eggs all together in a warm flour tortilla for an unforgettable breakfast on-the-go.

“As the country is now establishing more normalized daily routines, we wanted to offer breakfast lovers something that is everyday affordable with amazing flavor you can’t get anywhere else,“ says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos are unique, an incredible value and perfect for an on-the-go meal as America returns to daily morning commutes and students go back to school.”

Del Taco Mobile App users will receive a coupon in their offer wallet for a Free Breakfast Taco with any purchase beginning Thursday, July 22. The NEW Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos are now available at Del Taco locations nationwide during breakfast hours (Breakfast locations ONLY; prices & participation may vary). Del Taco’s breakfast menu boasts a wide variety of offerings from its Breakfast Toasted Wraps and Epic Scrambler Burritos to its classic Hashbrown Sticks, Donut Bites, Prima Java Coffee and the refreshing Simply Orange juice.