Del Taco Launches Giveaway Opportunities via Twitch Livestreams

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant, and Door Dash are bringing gamers and Del Taco fans alike four, ‘unfore-gettable’, taco-stuffed virtual experiences played within Minecraft with a side of delicious giveaways via four Twitch livestreams. The Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos Tour features taco-themed mini golf environments, which will be unveiled by top Twitch streamers as they go head-to-head showing off their creative flair and playing outside the box each Taco Tuesday. As part of their livestream ‘par-formance’, creators will be able to reward fans with flash gift cards and discount codes to order items like Del Taco’s new mashup menu item, the Stuffed Quesadilla Taco. Post stream, the maps will be available for free so fans of the streamers and the wider gaming community can have their own ‘tee-rific’, taco time.

Tournament Schedule and World Overviews

Map 1: - The Crispy Links Classic

Premiers October 19 at 3 p.m. PST

Built around a vintage Georgian clubhouse, this traditional golf course features 18 holes and an abundant forest of trees, yet it’s peppered with crispy chicken tacos, tomatoes, and cheese throughout the course. Be sure not to miss the taco cart between the 9th and 10th holes before finishing the back nine.

Map 2: - The Royal Grille

October 26

Built inside the Nether World, this flamin’ themed eatery aligns with the Nether aesthetic with its deep burgundy, orange, and red hues. Here, queso flows like water, around a central clubhouse with 18 holes, while taco carts turn up the heat.

Map 3: - Cape Carne

November 2

Cape Carne blasts you into outer space to a ‘galaxy-class’ course with star-lit skies, nebulas, and supernovas as the backdrop for skirt-ing those tricky obstacles. This is the only map where the taco cart flanks the front nine serving an out-of-this-world, carne asada taco not to be missed.

Map 4: - Guacamole Greens

November 9

Guacamole Greens transports you back to the Overworld in a course filled with larger-than-life avocados and guacamole bowls. The winding 18-hole journey brings ‘Guac’d Up’ to life via avocado-inspired yellows, greens and browns that starts and ends at a guac-themed clubhouse.

To win prizes, fans must tune into the live Twitch streams. Codes will expire within an hour after the stream concludes, while gift cards will be sent via DM Chat directly to lucky fans.

“The convenience of delivery is such a great match for gaming,” says Del Taco CMO Tim Hackbardt. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor this than working with our friends at Door Dash to treat our fans with new themed virtual worlds and prizes, so they can power up their game sessions with our delicious menu items like our Stuffed Quesadilla Taco.”