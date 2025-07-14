In a bold move only Del Taco could pull off, the brand is celebrating National Pickle Month with a one-of-a-kind twist: introducing the Fried Pickle Taco, available for a limited time exclusively in their surrounding Los Angeles county locations from July 15, while supplies last.

The Fried Pickle Taco, a mashup Del fans didn’t know they needed: a crispy, breaded and fried dill pickle spear wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and topped with shredded lettuce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes and creamy ranch sauce. It’s the ultimate combination of tangy, crunchy, creamy and cool — and unlike anything else on the menu.

“Del Taco has always embraced the unexpected, and we couldn’t resist putting our own spin on the trending pickle moment,” said Sarah McAloon, interim president of Del Taco. “The Fried Pickle Taco is a playful way to have fun with our menu and serve up the bold, limited-time creations we think our guests will love, all while celebrating one of summer’s most iconic ingredients.”

Whether a longtime pickle fan, curious foodie or chasing the next viral bite, the Fried Pickle Taco is a dill-icious option that’s full of crunch, tang and bold flavor. Del Taco has gained attention for creative mashups like birria ramen, fries in burritos and churro-dipped shakes, and this release keeps that momentum going.

The Fried Pickle Taco will be available for a limited time only in various locations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and nearby counties. Fans are encouraged to check their local Del Taco locations for availability. Price and participation vary by location. Try the latest “Del Yeah” craze before it’s gone!