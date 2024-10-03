USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards 2024 isn’t the only thing Del Taco is winning this year. Today, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant is winning in the value space with the launch of its NEW Del’s Mucho Meal$, where guests have 4 brand new meal combos to choose from and can get more of what they love for less.

“At Del Taco, we know our guests are looking for great value without sacrificing flavor or freshness. In a world where it’s hard to find a robust menu under $5, we’re proud to offer real, high-quality food at unbeatable prices. Our NEW Del’s Mucho Meal$ prove that you can enjoy the best of both worlds—freshness and flavor at a price that works for everyone,” said Tom Rose, President at Del Taco.

NEW Del’s Mucho Meal$ start at $4.49 and each includes a Mini Cinnamon Churro, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and a 16oz Fountain Drink, with the option to upgrade to Medium or Macho (large) Crinkle Cut Fries and Drink.

The full list of NEW Del’s Mucho Meal$ includes:

$4.49 Snack Taco Mucho Meal: For the taco fans, get 2 Snack Tacos, a Mini Cinnamon Churro, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and a 16oz Fountain Drink for only $4.49

$5.49 B&C Burrito Mucho Meal: Grab 2 of our favorites! A Bean & Cheese Burrito with choice of red or green sauce, a Grilled Chicken Taco, a Mini Cinnamon Churro, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and a 16oz Fountain Drink for only $5.49

$6.49 Double Taco Mucho Meal: Enjoy our Double Taco Mucho Meal with a The Del Taco, a Grilled Chicken Taco, a Mini Cinnamon Churro, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and a 16oz Fountain Drink for only $6.49

$7.49 Chicken Lover’s Mucho Meal: Enjoy our Chicken Lover’s Mucho Meal with a Grilled Chicken Taco, a Chicken Cheddar Roller with choice of green sauce, ranch or chipotle, a Snack Queso Quesadilla, a Mini Cinnamon Churro, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and a 16oz Fountain Drink for only $7.49

Plus, pumpkin spice isn’t the only flavor of the season — our fan-favorite Cookie Butter Shake is back! Made with real Biscoff Cookie Butter and crunchy Biscoff Cookie Crumbles swirled into a creamy vanilla shake, this is the sweet treat everyone needs to try. Available for a limited time, so don’t miss out.