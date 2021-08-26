Del Taco Launches Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos

Del Taco Restaurants, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant, introduces a mashup that reimagines what a taco can be with the new Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos. First, Del combines freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature, creamy Queso Blanco for an extremely melty quesadilla. Then they stuff it with a variety of savory meats, classic fresh taco toppings and fold it up into a taco.

The new Stuffed Quesadilla Taco transforms two singularly amazing items into one impossibly gooey, cheesy experience wrapped around three different taco flavors with the option to get them “Guac’d Up” with fresh house-made guacamole including:

$1.99 Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco– A substantial taco featuring freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco, grilled between two flour tortillas and packed with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, and more cheddar cheese.

$2.29 Crispy Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco – Stuffed with two crispy chicken strips layered with crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes and topped with even more cheddar cheese, it’s also wrapped inside a grilled quesadilla filled with melted freshly grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s signature, creamy Queso Blanco.

$2.99 Carne Asada Stuffed Quesadilla Taco– A steak and cheese lovers taco that consists of freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with freshly grilled carne asada, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, and more freshly grated cheddar cheese.

“We know guests are looking for amazing new experiences, so we decided to take some of our best menu items and make them even better by bringing them together,” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We took our quesadilla to another level by adding our signature Queso Blanco and then added generous portions of our freshly grilled chicken or steak with the option of getting them ‘Guac’d up’ with our fresh, house-made guacamole. For all those guests who are chasing the next crispy chicken craze, they will love our Crispy Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with not just one, but two crispy chicken strips wrapped inside the same extra cheesy Queso Blanco and cheddar quesadilla.”

The Stuffed Crispy Chicken Quesadilla Taco is the 12th crispy chicken item that the brand has introduced over the past year. Del Taco was the first major Mexican quick service chain to introduce crispy chicken tacos in 2020 and has continued to innovate with new items and flavors ever since.

In response to pumpkin spice everything, Del Taco has created an entire lineup of limited-time only beverages featuring the perfect fall flavor – caramel:

Caramel Apple Shake : A vanilla shake with creamy caramel and Granny Smith apple puree, made to order.

Caramel Dulce de Leche Shake : A vanilla shake blended with creamy caramel, made to order.

Caramel Iced Coffee : A cold, sweet, and creamy caramel coffee drink perfect for anytime of the day.

The new Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos and “Caramel Dreams” beverages are now available at Del Taco locations nationwide.