Del Taco Opens Fresh Flex Store in Bradenton, Florida

Del Taco announced the opening of its newest Fresh Flex location at 5425 14th Street W., in Bradenton, Florida. The opening marks the second modernized Del Taco restaurant in Manatee County that offers diner-friendly features like dual drive-thru lanes and secure lockers for third-party to-go orders.

“Our first Fresh Flex location in Bradenton was such a hit in the local community that we wanted to expand Del Taco’s footprint and open a second restaurant to feed even more hungry diners,” says store operator Benny Rosales. “We look forward to offering everyone from existing fans to new customers delicious food at affordable prices.”

Del Taco’s Fresh Flex layout offers a sleek, modernized design with bold color palettes including a glowing green tower and the brand’s iconic sun logo muraled on the wall. Part of the brand’s Menu of Venues business model, Fresh Flex layouts are designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience for the guest and showcase Del Taco’s working kitchen.

Bradenton residents can take advantage of the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round including a lineup of EPIC Burritos, Tacos, Burgers and Del Taco’s World-Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. As part of the Del Taco Better Mex promise, each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch and fresh house-made guacamole.