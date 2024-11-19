Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant**, is leveling up its carne asada game with a new Chipotle Carne Asada Steak Burrito. A bold addition to their freshly grilled carne asada steak lineup.

“As a Southern California-based brand, we know that carne asada is more than just a delicious protein option. It’s a favorite among backyard barbecues, family gatherings and get-togethers because of the freshly grilled, bold and authentic flavor it brings to a meal,” said Tom Rose, president of Del Taco. “Our guests should be able to grab carne asada on the go at an affordable price. Starting with Street Tacos at $2.99*, our carne asada steak lineup also includes Epic Burritos and Loaded Fries, plus the new Chipotle Carne Asada Steak Burrito that’s over half a pound and grilled to perfection.”

In addition to the new Chipotle Carne Asada Steak Burrito, weighing over half of a pound, Del Taco’s full list of carne asada steak items includes:

Epic Carne Asada Steak Cali Bacon Burrito: Loaded with freshly grilled carne asada steak, Crinkle Cut Fries, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, chipotle sauce, and cool sour cream, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.



Epic Carne Asada Steak Fresh Guacamole Burrito: Loaded with freshly grilled carne asada steak, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-made guacamole, and pico de gallo, all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.



Epic Carne Asada Steak Loaded Queso Burrito: Loaded with freshly grilled carne asada steak, Crinkle Cut Fries, signature creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. A Cali burrito with Epic queso flavor.



New Chipotle Carne Asada Steak Burrito: Loaded with freshly grilled carne asada steak, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, and chipotle sauce, and cool sour cream wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.



Carne Asada Steak Street Tacos: Freshly grilled carne asada steak, topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro, and tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla.



Freshly grilled carne asada steak, topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro, and tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla. Carne Asada Steak Fries: Crinkle Cut Fries topped with freshly grilled carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, savory secret sauce, fresh house-made guacamole, and fresh diced tomatoes.

Fans can also indulge in Del Taco’s limited-time beverage lineup. Del Taco is launching its own dirty soda, the new Dirty Del, featuring refreshing Dr Pepper topped with sweet creamy vanilla and a fresh-cut lime. This isn’t the only seasonal beverage that’s getting everyone excited. Del Taco is also bringing back its Birthday Cake Shake to celebrate the new year. Fans can enjoy this creamy vanilla shake blended with birthday cake flavor and rainbow sprinkles, made to order! Both beverages are available for a limited time only.

Visit deltaco.com to find your local Del Taco location and learn more about the new menu items today.

*Items, price, and participation may vary.

**By number of units.