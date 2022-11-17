Del Taco Rings in Holiday Season with Tamale Menu

Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant, ushers in the holiday season with the return of its popular tamale menu, starting today. Del’s signature tamales are filled with seasoned shredded pork, fire roasted salsa and soft, stone-ground corn masa – traditionally hand wrapped in a real corn husk. This year Del is spreading more holiday cheer with two for $5 tamales and double points for Del Yeah! Rewards members with any 2 Pack, 4 Pack or Smothered Tamales order!

Del Taco’s seasonal tamale menu includes:

Del Taco’s 2 for $5 Tamales : Two freshly steamed shredded pork tamales for only $5.

: Two freshly steamed shredded pork tamales for only $5. Tamales 4 Pack : Four delicious pork tamales packed for more flavor and value.

: Four delicious pork tamales packed for more flavor and value. Red & Green Smothered Tamales : Two tamales topped with both zesty red and tangy green sauces, cool sour cream and freshly chopped cilantro.

: Two tamales topped with both zesty red and tangy green sauces, cool sour cream and freshly chopped cilantro. Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales : Two juicy, shredded pork tamales topped with hearty beef chili, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and cool sour cream.

: Two juicy, shredded pork tamales topped with hearty beef chili, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and cool sour cream. Double Points on Del Yeah!™ Rewards: Del Yeah! Rewards App users can earn double points with any 2 Pack, 4 Pack or Smothered Tamales purchase from November 17.

"The holidays are officially here, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back our seasonal tamale menu,” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Del Taco fans wait all year long for our seasonal tamales and this year the return is sweeter with more special offers like our two for $5 Tamales and double points for our Del Yeah!™ Rewards members.”

Del’s hot holiday deals don’t stop there. The return of Del Taco’s holiday gift card bonus program offers guests the opportunity to earn more free food when purchasing gift cards in-store or online. Available in new and festive holiday designs, gift card offers include:

In-Store Offers*

November 17 through December 28, 2022:

Purchase $20 in gift cards and receive 2 free Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos + bonus offers (Buy One Epic Burrito, Get One Free and $1 Medium Crinkle Cut Fries) Purchase $30 in gift cards and receive 4 free Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos + bonus offers (Buy One Epic Burrito, Get One Free and $1 Medium Crinkle Cut Fries)



Online Offers

November 17 through December 28, 2022: