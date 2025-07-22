Del Taco is back, launching the phased reopening of 17 Del Taco corporate-owned locations across the Front Range. The rollout began June 21st and will continue throughout the next several months, bringing back Del Taco’s signature blend of fresh, bold Mexican and American favorites. With five locations now reopened and 12 more scheduled, the brand is reestablishing its footprint in communities eager for its bold flavors and beloved menu items, with potential plans taking shape to mark the full reopening later this year.

The highly anticipated return to the area aligns with a broader effort to reconnect with longtime fans through direct Del Taco corporate ownership and elevated service. While 17 locations are scheduled to reopen, one former restaurant, located at 3465 N. Salida St., will remain closed.

Guests can expect a refreshed in-store experience, including new digital ordering kiosks at each newly reopened location to improve speed and convenience. For longtime fans, the return of the iconic Macho Burrito lineup is big news — each oversized burrito is packed with bold flavor, featuring combinations of seasoned beef, marinated chicken, or carne asada steak with slow-cooked beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, two zesty sauces and sour cream. For guests craving value without compromising variety, Del Taco’s new El Big Boxes offer tiered meal bundles starting at just $5 — delivering fan favorites in craveable combos built for big appetites.

“We’re thrilled to reestablish our presence in the Denver and Colorado Springs communities that have supported Del Taco for more than two decades,” said Sarah McAloon, Interim President of Del Taco. “We’re already seeing an incredible response at the locations that have reopened, with Macho Burritos returning, plus our new bigger, over one pound classic burritos and our super popular $9 AmeriMex El Big Box. We look forward to continuing to serve guests our fresh unexpected flavor.”

To support the reopenings, Del Taco is actively hiring across all locations, with plans to host additional local hiring events. Many team members from previously closed locations have already been welcomed back. Location-specific reopening dates will be announced throughout the next several months. Multiple hiring events will be held throughout July and August, and all open positions can be found at deltacojobs.com or on Indeed.