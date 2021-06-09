Del Taco Unveils New Crispy Chicken Summer Menu

Del Taco Restaurants, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick-service restaurant, is celebrating a year of Crispy Chicken success with a Crispy Chicken summer menu featuring one of the widest variety of items and flavors in the quick service category. As opposed to many quick service brands attempting to compete in the Crispy Chicken Wars by offering only one or two Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Del Taco will be fielding four Crispy Chicken Tacos, three Epic Crispy Chicken Burritos, and a 3 Piece Crispy Chicken & Fries Box with choice of various sauces.

“Our fans have loved many of the unique flavors that we’ve introduced to our Crispy Chicken menu over the past year, from fruit-forward and sweet to cool and zesty,” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s chief marketing officer. “We decided to bring out the best of our best for the summer so our guests can experience crispy chicken with amazing flavors for only $1 each for the Tacos and only $5 each for our three amazing fast-casual sized Epic Burritos. It will be hard for crispy chicken lovers to find another quick service menu that has this combination of value and must-try flavors anywhere in today’s Crispy Chicken Wars.”

The Del Taco crispy chicken summer menu will include the following items and flavors:

$1 Crispy Chicken Tacos – Crispy chicken strip, crisp shredded lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese and any one of these sauces:

– Crispy chicken strip, crisp shredded lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese and any one of these sauces: $4 3 Piece Crispy Chicken & Fries Box – Includes choice of dipping sauce:

– Includes choice of dipping sauce: $5 Epic Crispy Chicken Burritos

Epic Crispy Chicken & Fresh Guac Burrito – Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and creamy avocado Caesar dressing, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito – Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, crispy bacon, famous Crinkle Cut fries, freshly grated cheddar cheese, cool sour cream, and honey mango sauce wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito – Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, crispy bacon, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, fresh diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips, sweet and smoky honey chipotle BBQ and creamy ranch sauces, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.



Del Taco will also be featuring equally unique chocolate beverages for the warmer summer days ahead with three new “Chocodays” beverages available for a limited time including: