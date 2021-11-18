Del Taco's Popular Mexican Tamales Returning for Holiday Season

Del Taco Restaurants brings back its popular and authentic Mexican tamales for the holiday season. Del Taco fans have waited all year for the return of Del’s signature tamales filled with shredded seasoned pork, fire roasted salsa, and soft, stone-ground corn masa–all authentically hand wrapped with a real corn husk.

As of November 18, Del Taco’s limited-time tamale menu is back at participating locations and includes the following items:

Red & Green Smothered Tamales: Two tamales topped with both zesty red and tangy green sauces, cool sour cream and freshly chopped cilantro.

Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales: Two juicy, shredded pork tamales topped with hearty beef chili, freshly grated cheddar cheese and cool sour cream.

Del Taco’s 2 for $4 Tamales: Two freshly steamed shredded pork tamales for only $4.

Tamales 4 Pack: Four delicious pork tamales packed for more flavor and value.

Tamales Fiesta Pack: Feed the whole family with Del Taco’s Tamales Fiesta Pack which includes 12 tamales, housemade salsa Casera, and utensils.

“Del Taco’s tamale menu is back and it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year,” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Del Taco fans love our tamales and wait all year for the return of their favorite holiday comfort food. We’re excited to also bring back our fan-favorite Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales and popular Tamales Fiesta Pack that includes 12 tamales.”

The return of the limited-time menu will be merrier for Del Taco fans who are DoorDash DashPass members from Monday, November 29 through Friday, December 31. Del Taco tamales will be exclusively available for delivery to DoorDash DashPass members all season long. Additionally, DashPass users can receive $3 off any order over $15 during this time as well.

Del Taco’s limited-time tamales are now available at Del Taco locations nationwide (prices & participation may vary).