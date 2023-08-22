Delaget Announces New Collaboration with ADP

Delaget, an award-winning restaurant reporting and analytics solutions, has announced a new collaboration with ADP, a leading global provider of human capital management solutions. This collaboration will add value for restaurant payroll professionals by streamlining and automating their processes.



With Delaget’s API integration with ADP, known as the Delaget API Connector, restaurant payroll staff that leverage ADP Workforce Now Payroll will be able to reduce their payroll processing time by securely and automatically feeding timecard data to their payroll system. This reduces the risk of human error and eliminates the need for manual data collection and entry. The Delaget API Connector is currently available for ADP Workforce Now users.



"Delaget is excited to partner with ADP to offer restaurants a solution that streamlines their payroll processes, saves them time, and ultimately helps drive business value," says Frederick Brooks, Director of Partnerships at Delaget.



The collaboration with ADP is part of the Delaget Marketplace; a group of technology providers that work with restaurants to offer a cost-effective means to access restaurant data through a single API versus building custom one-off integrations to restaurant systems. This ecosystem provides a secure and seamless connection between restaurant technologies and the owners and operators that run the businesses.