To recover more losses for quick-service restaurant (QSR) operators from the steady increase in delivery orders, Delaget, a leading restaurant data platform company trusted by more than 30,000 restaurants, announced the expansion of its Delaget Recovery solution to address first-party delivery losses.

First-party apps are increasing in popularity

The use of first-party restaurant apps is gaining popularity among QSR restaurants as they empower direct engagement with customers, including loyalty programs, special offers to known customers, and other digital marketing efforts. Research shows that 71 percent of consumers prefer restaurant-specific, or first-party, websites or mobile apps over third-party solutions due to lower costs, convenience, and personalized loyalty benefits.

Delaget Recovery now equips restaurant operators with the automation and insights to dispute first-party order chargebacks, in addition to third-party orders placed via the DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eat apps or websites.

Restaurants can recover more with first- and third-party disputing

Delaget’s latest recovery capability can boost a restaurant operator’s recovered revenue from disputed deliveries by an additional 2-10 percent versus using third-party recovery alone. Unlike other providers, Delaget’s solution helps restaurants recoup lost revenue from delivery disputes on both first-party and third-party applications, thereby positively impacting a restaurant and/or franchisee’s bottom line.



“As restaurant brands increasingly direct loyal customers to their own apps, the ability to recover losses from canceled delivery orders will become increasingly important to their bottom line,” said Neal Lefebvre, Vice President of Product for Delaget. “Our mission at Delaget is to help restaurants thrive by discovering and reversing losses wherever they occur. Today’s announcement of the latest Delaget Recovery milestone furthers us on this journey and is one more way we help our customers to not leave money on the table.”

Delaget Recovery is available exclusively from Delaget. Existing Delaget Recovery customers will immediately benefit from this enhancement, without additional onboarding required.