Delaget, a leading restaurant SaaS company that is trusted by 30,000+ restaurants and top brands, announced the launch of Delaget Delivery Solutions, which is designed to address the challenge of managing data from multiple delivery service providers (DSPs) for restaurant operators and finance teams. Segmented into Delivery Operations and Delivery Finance, Delaget Delivery Solutions helps restaurant operators achieve the following:

· Streamlined Operations: Saves time and eliminates manual data entry.

· Actionable Insights: Provides valuable data and insights for optimizing delivery operations and making data-driven decisions.

· Improved Profitability: Helps restaurants identify and address areas of loss and maximize profits.

· Confident Decision-Making: Ensures data accuracy for finance teams, fostering confident decision-making.

Delivery Operations

For operations teams, Delivery Operations offers a comprehensive solution that consolidates data into a user-friendly dashboard, providing insights into delivery performance, downtime, order errors, and menu-optimization opportunities. Data visualization tools allow for more informed decisions to optimize delivery strategies through actionable insights to maximize profits.

Delivery Finance

For finance and accounting teams, Delaget Finance streamlines the reconciliation process by aggregating data from various brands and DSPs, saving time and minimizing errors. It makes workflows more efficient, enables faster data analysis, and ensures finance teams have the accurate data that they need to balance their books.

“With delivery becoming such a substantial portion of restaurants’ revenue streams today, we wanted to provide operators a better way to manage data and leverage insights to help ensure the delivery portion of their businesses is as efficient and profitable as possible,” said Neal Lefebvre, Vice President of Product at Delaget.