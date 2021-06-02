Delectable Innovations Unveils New Concept ATX Sliders

Delectable Innovations announced the grand opening of the local restaurant group’s newest food concept, ATX Sliders. ATX Sliders will host a grand opening celebration event at Saxon Pub in South Austin on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The food truck is currently operating with limited hours prior to the grand opening.

Helmed by Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ co-founder Chef Michael Lerner and Chef Carlos Cruz, former executive chef of Hilton Austin, ATX Sliders is a brand new food truck offering grilled sandwiches made with fresh, all-natural ingredients.

Some of the more notable menu items include The Soco, a single beef slider with brie, tomato jam and dijonnaise; The Southern Gentleman, made with a crispy chicken breast dressed in buffalo sauce, topped with baby arugula and gorgonzola cream sauce; The Bonnell, a grilled chicken slider made with goat cheese, arugula, caramelized onions and a house-made spicy and savory “Texas Sauce”; and The Farmer’s Market, a black bean and veggie slider topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles and roasted garlic aioli. Side options include straight cut or sweet potato fries, plus chips with queso, guacamole, or salsa. The full menu can be found online at ATXSliders.com.

“We love the idea of offering sliders because it offers our customers the opportunity to try out multiple flavors at the same time,” says Michael Lerner, executive chef of ATX Sliders. “Chef Carlos and I have been working together for months now to create a unique and flavorful menu that you might not otherwise experience unless you stop by for a visit. It’s certainly been a long road to get here today, but we are now looking forward to finally serving Austinites beginning this summer!”

In addition to serving up good food, ATX Sliders is passionate about serving the local community. ATX Sliders will offer a custom “Slider of the Month” benefitting a local Austin-based nonprofit organization. With each purchase of the Slider of the Month, the team will then donate $2 to the monthly nonprofit partner.

The inaugural Slider of the Month for this June is the Green Chile Pork Slider which will benefit Austin Pets Alive! The Green Chile Pork Slider is made with a pork patty, provolone, hatch green chile, baby arugula, pickled onions and green chili aioli, and is available for just $6.

ATX Sliders will also host a special grand opening celebration taking place on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include free food, giveaways, family-friendly activities, live local music and more. Interested patrons are encouraged to follow along on social media for final details of the event.

ATX Sliders is located at 1320 South Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, just outside of Saxon Pub. Hours of operation today through Sunday, June 6, will be 4 p.m. to midnight. Beginning on Monday, June 7, hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday, as well as 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. ATX Sliders also offers catering for block parties, office events, birthdays and more.