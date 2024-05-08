Marcy Mathews, President of Delfield, announced the promotion of Tim Wilczak to Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Product Management at Delfield effective immediately.

With a career spanning over 25 years in the foodservice equipment industry, Wilczak has held roles ranging from technical service to product design, and from product management to field marketing and sales management. Wilczak most recently served as Delfield’s Director of Sales and Product Management, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company’s market expansion and enhancing product innovation.

His comprehensive experience and proven track record make him exceptionally well-suited for this new role, says Mathews. “Tim’s promotion is a testament to his outstanding commitment, deep expertise, and significant contributions to the growth and success of our company over his tenure. We are excited about his ongoing leadership as we aim to provide the best-in-class service that Delfield is renowned for,” states Mathews.