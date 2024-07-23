Deliverect, a leading global food tech SaaS company, launched Pulse, a powerful marketing intelligence platform that gives restaurants the insights and tools they need to improve visibility and ROI. Pulse integrates with delivery platforms like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Deliveroo, giving restaurants critical insights into operations and competitive intelligence so they can increase order volume while optimizing on marketing.

“Pulse brings individual store performance and competitive insights together so that customers can optimize their marketing strategies and improve visibility in search results and food categories while managing spend effectively. We’re proud to be empowering this transparency so that the entire ecosystem can be more successful.”

The U.S. online food delivery market boasts nearly $350B in revenues in 2024 – with more than $95B generated by the meal delivery segment – and is forecasted to exceed the $500B mark by 2028; and yet, restaurants struggle to allocate marketing budgets effectively across multiple channels. A significant lack of clear insights into store performance, competitive benchmarks, market dynamics, and genuine ROI lend to ineffective marketing and misused dollars. Pulse’s central platform puts power back into the hands of restaurants, enhancing visibility and performance in the crowded delivery landscape for more targeted and successful campaigns.

With strategic platform partners and restaurant customers like Burger King, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger, Deliverect provides a complete solution for digital food ordering. Pulse furthers this mission through actionable insights that enable restaurants to better understand public perception and competitor strategies, plus tools for thoughtful, real-time decision making to organically boost marketplace position, customer appeal, and visibility. Deliverect has processed more than 600M orders globally and has been shown to increase sales by 96%.

“Marketing across multiple third party apps has traditionally been a manual, repetitive process, without any real way of knowing what is and isn’t working. While restaurants depend on delivery apps for crucial revenue streams, understanding where to put that spend––or getting an informed look at returns in aggregate––is nearly impossible,” said Zhong Xu, Deliverect CEO and co-founder. “Pulse brings individual store performance and competitive insights together so that customers can optimize their marketing strategies and improve visibility in search results and food categories while managing spend effectively. We’re proud to be empowering this transparency so that the entire ecosystem can be more successful.”

Key features include:

Comprehensive Overview: Pulse allows users to oversee their entire estate and hundreds of stores across multiple channels, providing a clear, consolidated view of performance. Real-time alerts and the ability to track trends enables users to make informed decisions and swiftly respond to changing conditions.

Store Insights: Delivery apps use a multitude of signals to determine where a restaurant ranks within a user’s search results. Pulse’s Marketplace Optimization (MPO) score aggregates competitor data across categories––taking into account things like online rates, menu audits, delivery times, and overall ratings––to issue a unified performance score of 0-100. Pulse pinpoints areas of third party operations that require attention, empowering more strategic marketing decisions for organic success.

Competitive Intelligence: Pulse facilitates smart marketing by providing unmatched insights into marketing tactics and offers being deployed by competitors, enabling restaurants to optimize strategy for better ROI. Pulse will feature real-time alerts, store health metrics, and trend changes, enabling swift responses to competitor actions for consistent visibility.

All-in-one Marketing Management Tool: Traditionally, restaurant marketers would be required to log into each individual delivery app to deploy ads, or work with an account manager who has no intimate understanding of their business. Pulse will make it possible to manage targeted campaigns across multiple channels––gaining critical insights into ROI/ROAS––all within one central platform.