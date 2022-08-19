Delivery Company Chip Cookies Plans National Expansion

Chip Cookies – the original gourmet cookie delivery company – is thrilled to announce their plans to expand across the country and get their signature warm, fresh cookies into more mouths nationwide. Since successfully laying the foundation for the cookie market, the pioneer of the cookie delivery company is taking their beloved bakeries to the next level by offering its loyal fans the opportunity to bring Chip to their hometowns through franchising. With ten locations currently open and operating in Utah and Idaho, Chip aims to have 500 locations open nationwide within the next five years.

When Co-Founder Sarah Wilson was pregnant with her first child, late night cravings for warm chocolate chip cookies were a frequent occurrence. Instead of having to bake cookies every time the craving hit, Sarah’s husband, Co-Founder and CEO, Sean Wilson, got to work on a business plan that would address this need by delivering warm, gourmet cookies right to your door. Chip Cookies was then born in a rented kitchen in Provo, Utah, in 2016 and created a new category of cookies that many other brands have tried to replicate, but none compare to the original. Since then, Chip has been delivering happiness in the form of freshly baked cookies both locally and via nationwide shipping.

“It’s crazy to think that my late-night pregnancy craving has turned into such a successful cookie delivery company that’s now able to expand all over the country through franchising,” says Sarah Wilson, Co-Founder of Chip Cookies. “I’m so proud of how far we’ve come since that first kitchen in Provo and I can’t wait to expand the Chip family even further.”

Since 2016, Chip Cookies has been delivering gooey, gourmet cookies made with the freshest ingredients to the consumer’s door. Created by late-night cookie lovers, Chip understands best that there is no better way to satisfy your sweet tooth than by ordering a box of warm cookies to be brought directly to your door. Each box comes with four large, melt-in-your-mouth cookies chosen from their menu that includes the OG chocolate chip cookie, Biscoff chip, sugar chip, and a weekly rotating flavor. Chip also offers 9-count mini options of the OG and sugar chip. Guests can experience the magic of Chip either in-person at a local store, or take advantage of their nationwide shipping.

“Cookies are a timeless treat that everyone loves, and the delivery idea we pioneered in Utah isn’t just another trend; it’s here to stay,” says Sean Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder of Chip Cookies. “The joy people experience while eating Chip Cookies is unmatched, and having the option to get a delicious pick-me-up is essential during hard times. We’re excited to partner with franchisees who are just as passionate about delivering happiness to more communities across the country as we are.”

To continue providing guests with freshly baked cookies nationwide, Chip Cookies is actively seeking both single and multi-unit operators who can be hands-on, have a strong work ethic, and want to make a positive difference in the communities they reside in. Experience working in the food industry is preferred, but not required. The Chip corporate team goes above and beyond to ensure their franchisees have everything they need to efficiently run their locations and continue carrying out their mission of delivering happiness. Chip’s initial franchisee fee is $35,000 and the total investment ranges from $200,000-$400,000, with discounts available for multi-unit operators.