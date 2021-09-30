Delivery/Takeout Concept NORR Kitchen to Launch in Portland

NORR Kitchen, a new kitchen concept by a collective of passionate creatives, will launch in Portland October 6. A production studio turned eatery, NORR Kitchen is a unique evolution of ideas paired with creativity in an unexpected way. Originally designed for creating, testing, and videographing beautiful cuisine, the NORR Team wanted to share their passion not only in pictures but in dishes for the community to enjoy at home, at the office or in NORR’s production studio in the heart of downtown.

“We built NORR Kitchen to expand from digital work inside our four walls to also bring incredible food to the Portland community around us,” says founder Christiann Koepke. “This has allowed us to provide multiple offerings including on- and off-site catering, multi-course ticketed dinners, and take-out and delivery services through a delicious and dynamic menu.”

Matt Hobbs, best known as chef de cuisine at Rosa Rosa, and previously as executive sous chef at the Michelin-starred Blue Duck Tavern in Washington, D.C., has been tapped as executive chef and director of culinary operations at NORR Kitchen. With a deep understanding of the Portland palate, Hobbs will hand-craft starters, entrees and desserts made with seasonal ingredients, local sources and innovative preparations. The dishes will be as delicious as they are beautiful, aligning seamlessly with the NORR Team’s elevated culinary vision and aesthetic.

“We look at the food we make from so many perspectives; it needs to look beautiful, taste extraordinary, and be life-enhancing. The experience should make our customers’ lives both easier and more delightful,” says Hobbs.

Located at 920 NE Glisan St., Portland, NORR Kitchen’s take-out and delivery menu will showcase elevated and updated versions of well-loved classics and regional specialties while always paying attention to sustainable ingredients and ethical sources. The menu selection will be updated regularly as the culinary team and NORR Kitchen founder Christiann Koepke, explore seasonality and inspiring cultural trends. Highlights include:

White Truffle Garlic Bread with fresh Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Grand Padano, and herbs

Smoked Tomato Arancini with Smoked Tomato Risotto, Basil, Scamorza, Parmesan Reggiano, and Pomodoro Sauce

Tuscan Kale Salad with Crispy Chickpeas, Pear, Almond, Pancetta, Aleppo Pepper and Parmesan Vinaigrette

Ditalini with Pork Fennel Sausage, Rapini, Seasonal Squash, Parmesan Cream, and Aleppo Chili Oil

Olive Oil Cake with Lemon Ricotta Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruit and Pistachios

NORR Kitchen’s takeout and delivery will be available Wednesday through Sunday from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and the weekly menu will be available online and on Instagram with weekly specials to be announced each week. Take-out orders can be placed by phone for pick up or delivery through Door Dash and Postmates.

NORR Kitchen also caters events of all sizes both on and off-site. Catering inquiries can be made by calling 503-941-0407 or emailing hello@norrkitchen.com. Intimate ticketed, chef-led dinners inside the studio are planned for phase two of the NORR Kitchen experience. Details on dinners will be forthcoming soon.