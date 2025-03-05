Do you want ShackSauce with that? Delta and Shake Shack continue to delight customers’ tastebuds, expanding their first-of-its-kind onboard partnership to four new cities.

Starting March 4, mouthwatering burgers will be available in First Class on flights over 900 miles out of Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia and Seattle as the partnership expands to additional locations.

To celebrate the Shake Shack partnership, as well as Uber joining the SkyMiles program this spring, Delta, Shake Shack and Uber Eats are teaming up for a burger drop with a ‘buy one ShackBurger and get one free’ offer on Uber Eats. SkyMiles Members who already joined the Delta x Uber waitlist, or sign up by March 6, will have the offer added to their Uber Eats account in the next few days. Waitlisters will have until March 14 to enjoy a second ShackBurger free with their Shake Shack burger order. So, take advantage of this BOGO offer, share a burger with your travel bestie, and enjoy!

“Customers are raving about the Shake Shack experience onboard our flights after serving more than 10,000 burgers out of Boston since launching in December,” said Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service. “This is part of our work to partner with brands our customers already know and love while continuing to raise the bar for the in-flight experience – whether that’s making your favorite cheeseburger available at 35,000 feet, or ensuring you have a variety of fresh meals to choose from that fuel you on your adventure.”

First launched out of Boston at the end of 2024, the Shake Shack Cheeseburger was an instant hit with customers. The Shake Shack Cheeseburger features a 100% Angus beef patty, topped with cheese and served on a toasted potato bun. Customers can customize their burger to create the signature ShackBurger, with toppings like tomato, lettuce and Shake Shack’s famous ShackSauce, all served on the side. The meal also features chips, a Caesar salad and a dark chocolate brownie.

“Our partnership with Delta has been a truly fantastic way to bring Shake Shack to even more guests in a setting where hospitality truly matters – while traveling,” said Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack. “The response has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership, giving even more Delta travelers the chance to enjoy Shake Shack along their journey.”

Customers sitting in First Class on routes over 900 miles can select the Shake Shack Cheeseburger as their entrée for lunch or dinner before their flight. First Class customers can make and edit their entrée selection up to 24 hours in advance using the Fly Delta app or the link in their email, starting seven days before departure.

With more expansions on the horizon, you never know where burgers might fly next.