Denver-Based Grange Hall Adds Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza and Xatrucho

Grange Hall, Denver’s newest food hall, welcomes wood fired pizza concept–Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza and latin inspired shared plates concept –Xatrucho. Tilford’s and Xatrucho join Grange Hall’s existing lineup of food stalls which include Bubu, The Crack Shack, J. Dawgs, Eiskaffee and in-house brewery, Little Dry Creek Brewery. Tilford’s and Xatrucho will replace Chef Troy Guard’s pizza concept Crazy Love Pizza and Xatrucho will replace Guard’s Rado Burgers respectively.

Says Guard on the change, “Since Grange Hall opened, we've had people banging down the door inquiring about space availability. Part of our mission for Grange Hall was to provide opportunities for growing restaurant brands and burgeoning entrepreneurs - a food hall is a relatively low-risk way to test a concept. I’m really excited to give other brands the opportunity to succeed in Grange Hall. Don’t worry though - look for some fun Crazy Love Pizza and Rado Burgers pop-ups and ghost kitchens coming this year.”

The Xatrucho brand was started in 2017 by Honduras-born and Colorado-raised Chef Edwin Sandoval. Sandoval has an extensive background as a chef in Denver, moving through the ranks of professional kitchens for the last 12 years, including Spuntino and Beatrice & Woodsley. Sandoval’s vision for Xatrucho was to highlight the flavors of latin cuisine while combining the European techniques and skills he learned throughout his vast kitchen experience.

Says Sandoval on the Grange Hall opening, “I wanted to make latin inspired cuisine accessible here in Colorado, but still make it approachable to an American palate. Our cuisine is a perfect opportunity for Coloradoans to experience Latin flavors outside of Mexican dishes. Grange Hall and Chef Troy Guard presented the perfect opportunity to bring my cooking and unique flavors to a wider audience.”

Xatrucho has a menu that brings together the essence of classical, old-school cooking techniques, while blending in Latin flavor profiles. Some menu items include a Black Mole Bone-In Chicken Thigh and Heirloom Corn Pastelitos, which are similar to a Cuban empanada.

Founded as a food truck in 2015 by husband-and-wife team, Steve Burton and Judy Morley, Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza opened their first brick and mortar in Edgewater in 2019. They have since expanded with a location in Austin, Texas and another in Silverthorne, CO with more locations to come.

Says Burton on the Grange Hall addition, “We are growing quickly, and fans of Tilford’s keep asking for more. I’m so thankful to Chef Troy Guard and the Grange Hall team for giving us this chance to get our pizza into the hands of more people so we can keep up with the demand!”

Guests can expect to find hand tossed pizzas with a crisp, chewy crust and a variety of gourmet toppings including brussels, marinated tomatoes, prosciutto and pesto. The menu also features a variety of organic salads, and shareable “Stixs.”

Customers can expect to see more from Troy Guard’s Crazy Love Pizza and Rado Burgers in 2022, whether it be through ghost kitchens, fun pop-up locations or something more permanent.