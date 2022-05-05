Denver's Grange Hall to Host Summer-Long Series of Dog-Themed Parties

Chef Troy Guard’s Denver Food Hall, Grange Hall is partnering with Tito’s Vodka, for a summer-long series of pup-themed parties, aptly dubbed the Dog Days of Summer, with drink specials, charity donations and dog services.

The third Sunday of each month during the summer, starting on Sunday, May 15, Grange Hall and Tito’s will choose a dog charity to which to donate proceeds from the Dog Days of Summer events. The first event will benefit Demi’s Animal Rescue.

Says Guard, “After the pandemic and everyone returning to work, dog shelters in Denver are almost at capacity again. We wanted to find a way to give these pups a forever home and there’s no better venue to contribute to the cause than Grange Hall, our very own community space here in Greenwood Village.”

Tito’s will have a booth and tent outside Grange with vodka tasters and Tito’s swag for your dog, including leashes, collars, water bowls, and doggie waste bags. Tito’s is also offering a Grange Hall exclusive summer cocktail special, Titos Lavender Lemonade. All summer long, $1 from each purchase will be donated to the dog charity of the month.

Guests can stop by with their furry friends and enjoy Grange Hall’s spacious patio and Tito’s drink specials while visiting treat, nail trimming and grooming pop-up stalls to pamper their pups.

Keep an eye out for more info on dog adoption fairs at Grange, the lineup of dog related pop-ups, and details for Dog “Dads” of Summer on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19th.