Design Firm //3877 Expands in New York City

Washington D.C.-based design firm //3877 announces its expansion in New York, New York. Alongside //3877 Partners David Shove-Brown and David Tracz, Interior Designer and Firm Innovator Megan Holden will be leading the firm’s growth within The Big Apple to provide clients with designs that enhance and enrich the lives of communities. The news of the expansion comes amidst //3877’s rapid internal growth as the company has made multiple hires since the start of 2022.

//3877 is no stranger to the region. A natural evolution for the company, //3877 has worked with leading New York-based F&B brands for years including Mah-Ze-Dahr, The Smith, TacoVision, Maman, Tacombi, and Philippe by Philippe Chow.

“For years, we’ve been traveling to New York on business––whether it be for tradeshows, speaking opportunities, client relationship-building, business development, or simply sourcing inspiration for what’s next in the design industry––so this decision feels like an innate next step for our firm,” says //3877 Partner David Shove-Brown. “Internally, we’re looking forward to recruiting and retaining talent within the region. We’re a fun group, and New York City is the perfect playground for //3877’s latest endeavor.”

//3877 has called Washington D.C. its home for over a decade, so the New York expansion will mark a significant first for the team. All of //3877’s firm services will be available from the New York-based team, including architecture and design across the health + wellness, residential, corporate interiors, healthcare, hospitality, and restaurant market sectors.

“Having just celebrated //3877’s 11th birthday, we’re incredibly excited about this expansion as it represents a huge milestone for our firm,” says //3877 Partner David Tracz. “Having a local team on the ground brings us closer to a segment of our client base within the hospitality realm. We’re thrilled about working in closer proximity to our clients, both existing and future, bringing fresh hospitality and F&B concepts to the world-class restaurant and hotel scene in New York.”