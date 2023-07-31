Design Studio Burgopak Receives Honors at 30th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards

The 30th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards celebrate the quality, added value, shelf presence, security and brand recognition that finishing processes lend the printed product. Earlier this year, at the Print Embellishment Conference in Indiana USA, the FSEA honoured the achievements of 144 industry innovators from around the globe. Among those lauded winners was UK based design studio Burgopak in collaboration with printers Windles Group for their popping and imaginative Unicorn piece!

Designed to celebrate foil in all its glory, the piece was born out of a desire to explore the unknown, and what better bearer than a Unicorn! Engineered by Burgopak specialist packaging designers, the Unicorn first appears as an innocent sleeping creature. However, as a tab is pulled from the base, a clever built-in mechanism unveils a Unicorn horn in what Burgopak refer to as the ‘pop’, while a CMYK rainbow flows from a once hidden internal panel.

The partnership of Burgopak and Windles is very much a collaboration of product design excellence and refined production methods.

“Our main goal - to research, test, discover and develop a fantastic pallet of print techniques for the Burgopak design team to work with”. - Ian Kear-Bertie, Creative Director at Windles Group.

Produced on a UK made board, selected from a papermill based in Cumbria and supporting local manufacturing from the source, the production was led by Windles Group. Through expert printing, the pure white Unicorns were beautifully adorned in litho coldfoil, CMYK colour and holographic spot varnish bringing these mythical creatures to life, before sending a dazzling blessing of Unicorns into to world for free distribution throughout the design industry, and beyond.

This combination of finishes is highly unique and showcases the design talent of Burgopak and the continual exploration and drive from Windles to support the packaging and print industry with ‘something visually new’. The sliding movement inherent in the Unicorn Pack perfectly presents the eye-catching finishes, where light diffracts off the holographic finish and multi-colour metallic surfaces.

“Bringing this vision to life in partnership with Windles Group was an absolute joy. We are two companies of one mind, willing to test the boundaries of print and packaging to inspire and innovate”. - Lucy Parker, Designer of the Unicorn and Head of Artwork at Burgopak.

At this year’s FSEA Awards Burgopak took home the Bronze Award for Best use of cold foil.

There are a limited number of award-winning Burgopak Unicorn’s still available for request. For more information about Burgopak packaging solutions and to request your free Unicorn contact info@burgopak.com